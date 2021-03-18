211 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 211 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths Thursday bringing the countywide totals to 292,817 cases and 4,097 deaths.

There are 107 new COVID19 cases and 11 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

There was no update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city numbers on :

Desert Hot Springs: 4,126 (+2) cases, 65 (+3) deaths

Cathedral City: 6,954 (+8) cases, 103 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,646 (+17) cases, 116 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,082 cases, 42 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,865 (+1) cases, 112 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 188 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,338 (+16) cases, 56 (+2) deaths

Indio: 12,098 (+17) cases, 198 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 7,819 (+9) cases, 81 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,030 (+2) cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 638 (+3) cases, 10 (+1) deaths

Thermal: 469 cases, 7 deaths

Mecca: 1,130 (+2) cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 356 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 874 cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 5 death

Anza: 149 cases, 1 death

There are 3,738 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 115,024 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 190 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 43 patients in intensive care units.

The 45 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,097.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 284,982.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 86 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The regulatory bar was lowered Tuesday when the county was moved into the red tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework. The county had been in the most restrictive purple tier since October.

“If we continue to work together, we can keep this momentum going,” Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Spiegel said.

Under the red tier classification, indoor operations are permitted in restaurants and movie theaters, limited to 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less. Museums, zoos and aquariums also have a greenlight for up to 25% capacity, while gyms and fitness centers have a 10% capacity cap. However, some have remained open in the county despite the state-imposed lockdowns.

Retail stores and shopping malls are able to operate at 50% capacity, under the California Department of public Health guidelines.

Public schools are also eligible to open for in-person instruction, provided they have established safety protocols in place. Many school districts have opted for hybrid models, with part in-class instruction and part remote learning.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 3.3% Tuesday, down from 4.1% last week — the lowest since early October.

Officials said vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

Beginning Monday, residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations, according to the CDPH.

“Individuals with conditions are strongly encouraged to seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting,” the agency stated. “Check first with your usual health care provider.”

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

ICU availability countywide is at 30.5% up from 27.6% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/18/2020