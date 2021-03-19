Former Local Theater Owner on the State of the Movie Theater Industry

Steve Mason used to own an arthouse cinema in Palm Desert, CA called Cinemas Palme D’Or. I loved going there, it became my church. But in 2016, the cinema closed. Now, Mason continues to co-host “Mason and Ireland” with John Ireland, a weekday show on ESPN Los Angeles 710 KSPN. He also has his own podcast called Culture Pop.

I spent some time with Steve Mason to shine a light on the state of the movie theater industry.

