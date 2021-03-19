Former Local Theater Owner on the State of the Movie Theater Industry

Steve Mason used to own an arthouse cinema in Palm Desert, CA called Cinemas Palme D’Or.  I loved going there, it became my church.  But in 2016, the cinema closed.  Now, Mason continues to co-host “Mason and Ireland” with John Ireland, a weekday show on ESPN Los Angeles 710 KSPN.  He also has his own podcast called Culture Pop.

I spent some time with Steve Mason to shine a light on the state of the movie theater industry.

*** For more on our interview including our thoughts on the Oscar nominations, click here.

