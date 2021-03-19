Gas Leak Reported in Palm Springs Neighborhood

Contractors struck a gas line Friday in a Palm Springs neighborhood, forcing the closure of a two-block stretch of roadway.

The gas leak was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sonora Road, somewhere between South Calle Palo Fierro and South Camino Real, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Lt. William Hutchinson said some gas lines were severed by contractors working at a home in the area.

Palm Springs firefighters are working the scene, the lieutenant said.

The affected stretch of Sonora was closed to vehicle traffic.

It was unclear if any homes were evacuated.