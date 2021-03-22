Crash Involving School Bus Reported in Front of Indio Elementary School

One person was hurt Monday when a car collided with a school bus in front of Martin Van Buren Elementary School in Indio.

The crash was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 47700 block of Van Buren Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman.

A patient with what was described as a minor facial laceration was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.