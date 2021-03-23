“A Week Away”: Inside the Faith-Based Teen Romantic Drama Netflix Musical

“A Week Away” is a teen faith-based romantic drama musical featuring beloved Christian songs like Amy Grant’s “Baby, Baby” and Michael W. Smith’s “Place in this World.” From director Roman White (“Summer Forever,” “Taylor Swift: You Belong With Me,” Carrie Underwood: Before He Cheats”), Kevin Quinn stars as Will, a troubled teen looking for redemption. He may soon find it at a Christian camp where he meets Avery (Bailee Madison), a sweet and talented camp regular.

I spent some time with both Madison and Quinn to talk about their interest in the film, their characters, and the film’s message.

“A Week Away” streams on Netflix March 26.

