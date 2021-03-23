L.A. County Hospital System Launches Website to Recruit Doctors

Los Angeles County is looking for doctors interested in both permanent and part-time jobs in the county’s hospital system and announced the launch of a new recruitment website Tuesday.

“Perhaps for the public, this pandemic resolidified the critical role that physicians play in keeping our communities healthy and safe. At Health Services, we have always known how essential physicians are — pre-pandemic, during the pandemic and absolutely after the pandemic,” Department of Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly said.

The website allows doctors to search for open jobs across DHS facilities and learn more about the department. Information is included on compensation, benefits and opportunities for the repayment of students loans and video testimonials from DHS physicians are also posted.

Open positions include roles at urgent care centers as well as senior level jobs like chief medical officer at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and chief of pediatrics and director of infectious disease at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.

The county partnered with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists on the new site, which can be found at ladhsphysicianjobs.com.

“Our facilities are not simply among the best in the country, we are recognized globally,” Ghaly said. “Our teams are dedicated to breaking down structural and systemic barriers while providing world-class health services so that each and every individual has access to high-quality health care. We are excited to launch a new recruitment tool in partnership with UAPD to support physicians in navigating and identifying how to join our team.”