Last minute vaccine clinics available this week in the Coachella Valley

Desert Care Network is bringing vaccination opportunities closer to under-served communities within the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin regions.

DCN will be holding community vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s clinic will be held in Indio at Sedona Surgery Center, 81812 Dr. Carreon Blvd, across from JFK Memorial Hospital, from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.

Thursday’s is from 8:00 AM-2:30 PM at the Helen Gray Education Center at Hi-Desert Medical Center, 6601 White Feather Rd, Joshua Tree.

If you meet the state guidelines to receive a vaccine, you can go to the following links to reserve a spot, while vaccine supplies last. Appointments are required.

For the Indio location CLICK HERE.

For the Joshua Tree location CLICK HERE.