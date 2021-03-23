Man looking to ship gun prompts police presence at La Quinta post office

Several Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the La Quinta post office Tuesday following reports of someone with a gun, but the individual was actually looking to ship the firearm following an online purchase and was unsure how to pack it. That’s according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Pecoraro.

There was no threat to the public at any time, no crime committed and no arrests made.

The calls occurred around 12:20pm and the scene was cleared shortly after.