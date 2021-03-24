Procession through Valley honors Border Patrol Agent killed in the line of duty

A procession passed through the Coachella Valley today honoring the life of Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Banuelos.

The procession started at the El Centro coroner’s office around 1:00pm Wednesday afternoon and headed west to the Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.

Flores-Banuelos was stuck and killed by a vehicle March 15 while tending to a vehicle accident on Highway 86 north of N. Marina Drive in Salton City. It was a period of limited visibility when he was struck by another vehicle passing through the accident scene. An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived shortly thereafter, provided first aid, and called for emergency medical personnel. He was transported by ambulance to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the hospital’s medical staff.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Flores-Banuelos started his CBP career on March 5, 2009 and spent his entire Border Patrol career at the Indio, California Border Patrol Station in the El Centro Sector.

Prior to joining the Border Patrol, Agent Flores-Bañuelos honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was born and raised in Richgrove, California and graduated from McFarland High School in McFarland, California. He is survived by his wife, his three children and his mother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with expenses.