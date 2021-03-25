Cinemark at The River in Rancho Mirage reopening Friday

Cinemark Century Theatre at The River in Rancho Mirage is reopening Friday, March 26.

Tickets for Friday include: Nobody, Tom & Jerry, The Courier, Chaos Walking, Nomadland, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Mank and The Trial of Chicago 7.

Private watch parties are also available.

Century La Quinta reopened last week.

Riverside County’s coronavirus positivity rate is 2.7%, down from 3.3% last week, a six-month low.

The regulatory bar was lowered a week ago when the county moved into the red tier of the state’s four-tier framework for reopening the economy. The county had been in the most restrictive purple tier since mid-October.

Under the red tier, indoor operations are permitted in restaurants and movie theaters, limited to 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Museums, zoos and aquariums also have a greenlight for up to 25% of capacity, while gyms and fitness centers have a 10% cap.

Retail stores and shopping malls are able to operate at 50% of capacity, under the California Department of public Health guidelines.

Public schools are also eligible to open for in-person instruction, provided they have established safety protocols in place. Many school districts have opted for hybrid models, with part in-class instruction and part remote learning.

The revised qualifier for red-tier status was an average daily infection rate of 10 per 100,000 residents. The county is at a state-adjusted level of 4.8 per 100,000, compared to 6.1 per 100,000 a week ago.

RUHS officials said if current trends hold, the county may be eligible to move into the orange tier before the end of April.