Manny the Movie Guy Interviews William Shatner about “Senior Moment” and Shooting in Palm Springs

William Shatner was in high spirits when I spoke with him about his movie “Senior Moment.” Shot in the place I call home, Shatner has a love-hate relationship with Palm Springs. He loves the vibe but hates the dry heat. He prefers moisture.

In the film, Shatner is Victor Martin, an easy-go-lucky senior citizen until the court suspended his license to drive. Now, Victor must find his license to love in order to live.

“Senior Moment” from director Giorgio Serafini also stars Christopher Lloyd, Jean Smart, and Esai Morales. The film opens in select theaters and on-demand March 26th.

