Southwest Airlines Announces New Route From Palm Springs to Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin year-round service from Palm Springs to Las Vegas beginning May 9.

Southwest will at first offer passengers nonstop flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. The route will be expanded to seven days a week in June.

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready said the new route is expected to boast tourism in the region.

“A direct flight from Palm Springs to Las Vegas has been high on the wish list of our residents, tourism and hospitality partners for the last decade,” Ready said. “We are delighted Southwest Airlines recognizes that Palm Springs and Las Vegas are two wildly popular resort destinations that should be connected.”

Southwest started serving the Coachella Valley in November with flights to Denver, Phoenix and Oakland.

It was one of several airlines to announce new or expanded routes to Palm Springs International Airport at the time.