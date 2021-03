NBCares Silver Linings The Living Desert’s Virtual Benefit Concert

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is offering a great experience this Spring.

The WildLights attraction is back along with a special virtual benefit concert on March 31, 2021, at 7 p.m. The concert will be live-streamed and include artists such as Brad Paisley and Old Dominion Country. Tickets are $30 and 50% of the proceeds of this concert will benefit the Living Desert.

For tickets and more information visit www.livingdesert.org.