Nico Santos Talks Love, Pandemic, and “Superstore” Closing

It’s nice to see Nico Santos again. I met him when “Superstore” was just beginning, and now, the hit NBC show is closing its doors. And as expected, Nico is feeling bittersweet about the series finale. He loves that the show is ending on a high note but is sad that it’s the final curtain.

I caught up with the actor last month to talk about anything and everything in the sun including the end of “Superstore,” love and the pandemic, and his voice as LGBTQ and Filipino-American Oh yeah, and cooking using Instant Pot!

