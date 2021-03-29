DSUSD middle, high schools start hybrid learning

Middle schoolers and high schoolers in the Desert Sands Unified School District returned to classrooms Monday morning.

Schools in the district have opted for the hybrid model meaning there will be some in-class instruction and some remote learning.

Some parents say their kids are excited to be back to having a sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s just excitement,” said parent Bianca Vazquez, “It’s the first day of middle school even though it’s not really the first day, being able to go back to your normal classes and see your teachers, see your classmates and have that personal connection is different from being online.”

Pre-k through 5th grade returned to class on March 15th.