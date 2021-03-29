Ground breaks on next stage of CV Link construction

Coachella Valley leaders along with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments broke ground Monday morning on the next stage of the highly anticipated CV Link.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the future Promontory Point where a new bridge is being built to connect the cities of La Quinta and Indio.

The CV Link is multi-modal pathway that can accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and low speed electric vehicles such as golf carts. CV Link will ultimately span more than 40 miles across the Coachella Valley. In October, CVAG authorized contracts worth $52.733 million to fund this stage of construction, which includes about 13.5 miles in the Cities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella as well as unincorporated Riverside County.