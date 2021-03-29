Lone Bighorn Sheep Struck By Vehicle Near Palm Desert

A bighorn sheep was struck by a vehicle Monday while wandering across Highway 74 near Palm Desert.

The collision was reported at 3:20 p.m. about seven miles north of the community of Pinyon Pines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was not injured, but the impact of the crash rendered the vehicle inoperable.

It was not immediately clear whether the animal died at the scene. California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel were summoned.

Peninsular bighorn sheep are listed as a federally endangered species. Adults can weigh upwards of 200 pounds.