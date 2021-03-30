Robbery suspect arrested following stabbing of Sheriff’s deputy

A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday following an altercation with a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were searching for the suspect and when they make contact with him a physical altercation ensued and a deputy was stabbed in the leg by the suspect.

NBC Palm Springs first heard of reports of the incident around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday is in the area of Lupine Lane between Highway 111 and El Paseo. This is the shopping center near The Habit, Witch Witch, Blaze Pizza and Luna Grill.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment of a non life threatening injury.

The suspect will be booked into custody for multiple felony charges.