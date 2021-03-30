Excess vaccines available Tuesday in Palm Springs, 16+ qualify

The Curative vaccination site at the Palm Springs Convention Center has an excess number of COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday — and has been given permission to distribute them to residents who live or work (with proof of employment) in Riverside County who are 16 years of age or older. Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Anyone interested in making an appointment to get the vaccine Tuesday to should go to curative.com.

Those who are unable to make an appointment online may go to the site, located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, where they will be assisted by Curative staff. Everyone must bring their Drivers License and insurance card (if they have one – insurance is not required).

There is high demand for vaccines and the line may get long. Everyone is encouraged to bring water for a possible wait outside.

Walk-up appointments are also available at various locations, Tuesday only, across Riverside County.