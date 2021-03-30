Laborers Needed For Pueblo Viejo Villas Project in Downtown Coachella

A job fair slated for Wednesday will solicit workers skilled in a variety of trades who are needed to complete a mixed-use development under construction in downtown Coachella.

Crews broke ground on the Pueblo Viejo Villas project last fall. It will bring commercial space and 105 subsidized affordable apartments to the northeast corner of Cesar Chavez and Sixth streets in the heart of the city’s downtown corridor.

Carlsbad-based Emmerson Construction Inc. is looking for laborers skilled in grading, paving, drywall, plumbing, electrical, painting, and several other trades. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Coachella Library, 1500 Sixth St., in Conference room 1 and 2, according to Coachella city officials.

Prospective workers were asked to bring their resumes, driver licenses and Social Security cards. Additional information can be secured by emailing jobfair@emmersonconstruction.com.

Pueblo Viejo Villas, a project by San Diego-based affordable housing developer Chelsea Investment Corp., will bring two stories of residential housing — ranging from one to three bedrooms per unit — along with more than 3,000 square feet of commercial space for lease on the ground floor.

The $47 million project will be partially paid for by the state’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, funded by the state’s Cap-and-Trade program, to a tune of about $14 million.

Plans also call for a new nearby transit hub.

This would be the second project by Chelsea Investment Corp. in Coachella. Cesar Chavez Villas is located less than a quarter-mile away on Bagdad Avenue.