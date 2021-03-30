Missing Juvenile Jade Santiago of Desert Hot Springs found safe

UPDATE:

Jade Santiago was found safe shortly before 2:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl who suffers from underlying medical issues.

Jade Santiago was last seen Monday at about 11 p.m., according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. She has both of her ears pierced along with her nose.

Santiago suffers from unspecified medical issues and is considered a “critical missing person,” according to police.

“If she is contacted, please stop and check her welfare and contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department,” police said.

She was described as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 143 pounds and is 5-feet-2 inches tall.

Anyone with information was urged to call the police department at 760- 329-2904.