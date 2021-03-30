Palm Springs Art Museum Offers Free Admission Thursday Nights

The Palm Springs Art Museum will offer visitors free admission for two hours every Thursday, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal, funded by the city of Palm Springs, begins this week when the museum is set to reopen for the first time since closing a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Palm Springs Art Museum is a wonderful cultural attraction in our city with a myriad of diverse and eclectic art on display for our residents and visitors to appreciate and enjoy,” Mayor Christy Holstege said. “The City Council is delighted to support free admission Thursdays and we encourage everyone to take advantage of all the museum has to offer.”

Free admission is available to all visitors, not just residents, from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday.

The museum will open up this week on a Thursday through Sunday schedule at 25% of capacity and with other coronavirus-related health protocols.

Riverside County recently moved into the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, which paved the way for the resumption of many indoor activities, including museum operations.

The museum’s restaurant, Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar, will additionally serve customers Wednesday to Sunday.

Museum guests will be required to purchase their tickets online before entering, and submit to both COVID-related health screenings and temperature checks at the door. Once inside, guests must wear facial coverings and maintain social distance.

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s main museum is located at 101 Museum Drive.

Additional information can be found at www.psmuseum.org/