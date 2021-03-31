Local Firehouse Subs to Participate in Three Day Long Recruitment Event

National food chain, Firehouse Subs, is hosting a three day long Crew Recruitment Event from Tuesday, April 6, to Thursday, April 8 that includes the companies three desert valley locations.

Firehouse Subs is looking to fill approximately 12,000 open positions nationwide, ranging from crew member, shift leader, and general manager positions.

Over the course of the event, interested applicants will have the opportunity to interview directly with a Firehouse Subs representative inside any local Firehouse Subs restaurant from 2 to 5 PM.

Interested applicants can find their nearest Firehouse Subs location at firehousesubs.com.