Multiple victims found at the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange, California, police say

(CNN) — Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday night, a police official said.

“Tonight around 5:30 pm officers arrived to a call of shots fired at the area of 202 W. Lincoln,” Lt. Jennifer Amat said, adding that officers encountered gunshots that were being fired at the scene.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and a suspect was transported to the hospital, Amat said. The department did not give any other information about the suspect or about the four victims.

“I can tell you that we haven’t had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997,” Amat said. “It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department.”

News of the shooting drew immediate condemnation.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet.

California Rep. Katie Porter said she and her team are monitoring the situation.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” Porter said in a tweet.

The FBI Los Angeles division confirmed to CNN it responded to the shooting in a routine manner but that the Orange Police Department was the lead investigative agency.

CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded) excluding the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.