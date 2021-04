NBCares Silver Linings Lifestream Blood Bank

The blood supply in the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas is critically low. In some parts of Southern California, hospitals are canceling surgeries because of this immediate and serious challenge.

In this NBCares we speak with Dr. Rick Axelrod, C.E.O. and Medical Director of Lifestream, about how you can help share life in this time of need.

For more information on how you can help visit lifestream.org.