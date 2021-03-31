Palm Springs Extends Eviction Moratorium to Commercial Tenants

With many commercial property tenants continuing to struggle with the economic impacts of COVID-19, Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to extend the City’s eviction moratorium for commercial tenancies to April 28, 2021.

To receive this rent deferral, the commercial tenant must be unable to pay all or a portion of their rent due to COVID-19 related reasons. Commercial tenants must then notify their landlord within seven days after rent is due and provide the landlord a reason related to COVID-19 along with documentation supporting that reason if requested.

Commercial tenants will not have to pay back deferred rent during this 30 day period. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.