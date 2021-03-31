Police Search For Missing Palm Springs Man

Authorities Wednesday circulated a photo of a missing 34-year-old Palm Springs man described as a high-functioning autistic adult.

Henry Janos Nagy was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Deepwell Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

He was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Palm Springs Animal Shelter” emblazoned on the front, with blue jeans, and red and black shoes.

Nagy was described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds and is 5-feet-8 inches tall.

Anyone with information was urged to call the police department at 760- 323-8116.