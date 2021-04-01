ANA Inspiration LPGA Tourney Begins Thursday in Rancho Mirage Without Fans

The 50th edition of the $3.1 million ANA Inspiration women’s golf tournament — and second in eight months — begins Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club, again with no fans permitted to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Morning from 𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course. 🌴#ANAinspiration #InspirationStartsHere pic.twitter.com/bARJs1FQA6 — ANA Inspiration (@ANAinspiration) April 1, 2021

There have been no spectators at any LPGA Tour event since play resumed in July. Commissioner Mike Whan said Wednesday “I don’t think we’ll see fans until post-Kingsmill,” referring to the Pure Silk Championship May 20- 23 at the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The field of 119 players for women’s golf first major championship of 2021 includes each of the top 15 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, topped by Jin Young Ko, the 2019 ANA Inspiration champion, who opted not to play in last year’s tournament, deciding to remain home in South Korea due to travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was moved to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was won by South Korean Mirim Lee on the first playoff hole.

The winner will receive $465,000 and traditionally makes a leap into Poppie’s Pond after completing her final round.

The tournament will air on Golf Channel from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.