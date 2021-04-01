COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to People 50 and Older

Eligibility expanded across California to include people who are 50-years and older. Riverside County saw a surge in appointment requests and expects the requests to increase in two weeks when the eligibility expands to include people over 16-years-old.

Many people who have been affected by the pandemic say they’ve been waiting for their turn and this vaccine will be life changing.

Over one million Riverside County residents have received at least one dose.

If you have trouble booking your appointment online, call 211.