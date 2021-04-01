MLB Season Begins, But Dodger Home Opener Still A Week Away

Baseball season starts Thursday, but Dodger fans will have to wait a little longer to see the team in person.

The defending World Series champions will open the season on the road, first in Colorado and then in Oakland, before finally having their home opener at Dodger Stadium on April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Fans wanting tickets for any game in April after opening day can buy them beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

It’ll be the first time fans will be in Dodger Stadium since Oct. 9, 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under orange tier restrictions, capacity at the stadium will be restricted to 33%, with suites limited to 25%

Fans who manage to get tickets will find a different experience.

— All tickets will be issued digitally and scanned at ballpark entrances from a mobile device.

— Fans will be seated in physically distanced pods of two to six people, with unused seats cordoned off.

— Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the stadium, with limited capacity in elevators, restrooms and other indoor areas.

— Only clear bags measuring 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or about the size of a one-gallon freezer bag, will be permitted inside. Backpacks, coolers and large purses will not be permitted, with the exception of medical bags or diaper bags.

— All purchases inside the stadium will be cash-less and contact- free. For those who need them, cash-to-card kiosks will be located throughout the stadium so people can load cash onto prepaid Mastercard debit cards.

— Parking must be purchased in advance.

— Face coverings will be required for everyone age 2 and older, and can only be removed by people eating or drinking at their seats. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves do NOT qualify as face coverings.

— The stadium and parking lots will be completely smoke-free, including a ban on electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

— Parking lots will have reduced capacity, and will open 90 minutes prior to the game. Stadium gates will open one hour before the game.

Team officials said hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium, and additional staff will be on hand to clean high- touch areas. Bathrooms will have reduced capacity and be outfitted with contact- free soap and towel dispensers.

Procedures for ordering food and drinks are expected to be announced later.