Vandals tag path to Desert X exhibit

Vandals have tagged an area leading up to one of the most popular 2021 Desert X exhibits.

Several rocks in the path to “Never Forget” are filled with red and white spray paint.

The Palm Springs Police Department says it has not been reported as of yet, so an investigation has not yet been opened.

Since it’s not on the actual Desert X exhibit itself, it’s unclear who would be responsible for reporting the vandalism.

The City says the exhibit is on private property, so they are not responsible for the removal of the graffiti, however code compliance was informed that Desert X would remove the graffiti themselves since they are more familiar with how that area should be cleaned.

Desert X officials have not yet responded to NBC Palm Springs inquiries about the incident.