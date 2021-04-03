First 100 degree day of the year in the Coachella Valley

For the first time in 2021, the Coachella Valley hit the century mark on Saturday, as several communities reached and in some cases exceeded 100 degrees.

Palm Springs International Airport which is the official reporting station for Palm Springs reached 100 degrees just after 3:00PM. By 6:00PM, the temperature had dropped to 97. Some private weather observation stations in Palm Springs topped off at 101 degrees. The record for Palm Springs for April 3 was set in 1965 at 106 degrees. The average for April 3 is 82.

In the east valley, Thermal topped out at 102 degrees. A private weather station in Rancho Mirage recorded a high of 101, while in Palm Desert, Weather Underground reported an unofficial high at one reporting station of 103.

A record was broken in Borrego in San Diego County which reached 98 degrees Saturday, topping the previous record of 95 set in 1985.

The forecast calls for an equally warm day on Easter Sunday with temperature later in the week moderating back to the low and mid 90s.