Newsom: CA has lowest positivity rate in Country

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday in a Tweet that the State now has the lowest positivity rate in the Country.

California now has the lowest positivity rate in the country. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 5, 2021

According to the State’s coronavirus website, California has a 1.6% testing positivity rate.

55,277,310 coronavirus tests have been administered, over 190,000 were administered the last 24-hours, giving us data for this new case rate.

There have been 3,582,463 total cases, with less than five new cases per 100,000.

The State has seen 58,534 deaths. There is now .16 new deaths per 100,000.

As of Monday morning 19,894,885 vaccines have been administered.

Two CA counties are in the state’s minimal risk yellow tier, 17 are in the moderate orange tier, 36 in the substantial red tier and three in the widespread purple tier.