690 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 690 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 295,426 cases and 4,389 deaths.

There are 86 new COVID19 cases and 12 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,156 cases, 70 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,030 cases, 107 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,691 cases, 124 (+2) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,087 cases, 46 (1) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,899 cases, 117 (+2) deaths

Indian Wells: 190 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,379 cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,192 cases, 217 (+4) deaths

Coachella: 7,877 cases, 91 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,037 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 643 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 469 cases, 8 deaths

Mecca: 1,133 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 357 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 878 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 310 cases, 7 death

Anza: 147 cases, 1 death

There are 2,195 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,432 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 116,051 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 97 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 23 patients in intensive care units.

The 27 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,389.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 288,842.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 105 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 2.3% Tuesday, down from 2.7% last week — the lowest since early October.

Recently, residents 16 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

ICU availability countywide is at 32.7% up from 30.5% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

The county has been in the red tier since March 16, and in the five months prior to that was in the most restrictive purple tier. The lowering of the regulatory bar meant many businesses could resume operations at 25% capacity. The orange designation raises the cap to 50% for many entities, though some, such as gyms and amusement parks, would be required to remain at 25%, according to the CDPH.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 4/05/2020