“Thunder Force” Director on Superheroes, Comic Books, and Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

“Thunder Force” Director on Superheroes, Comic Books, and Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

Manny The Movie Guy Connect

The upcoming “Thunder Force” has Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as unlikely superheroes and former best friends.  I spoke with writer/director Ben Falcone about the genesis of the film and working with wife Melissa McCarthy and their longtime friend Octavia Spencer.

Here’s the official synopsis of “Thunder Force”:

”Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.”

“Thunder Force” flies into Netflix on April 9.

 

Trending Stories