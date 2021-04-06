“Thunder Force” Director on Superheroes, Comic Books, and Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

The upcoming “Thunder Force” has Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as unlikely superheroes and former best friends. I spoke with writer/director Ben Falcone about the genesis of the film and working with wife Melissa McCarthy and their longtime friend Octavia Spencer.

Here’s the official synopsis of “Thunder Force”:

”Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.”

“Thunder Force” flies into Netflix on April 9.