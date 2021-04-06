Tribal Council Chairman Jeff Grubb will continue fifth consecutive two-year term

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced Tribal Council election results Tuesday April 6.



Tribal Council Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe continues in his fifth consecutive two-year term.

Tribal Council Vice Chairman Reid D. Milanovich was elected to his first two-year term. He was first elected to the Vice Chairman position during a special election in 2019 to fulfill the remaining term of Vice Chairman Larry N. Olinger.

Tribal Council Secretary/Treasurer Vincent Gonzales III was re-elected to a sixth consecutive two-year term.



Tribal Council Member Jessica Norte was re-elected to her second consecutive one-year term. She also served as a Tribal Council Member in 2004, 2005, 2012, 2013 and 2020.

Tribal Council Member John R. Preckwinkle III was elected to his first one-year term in office.

The Tribal Council elections are a matter of tribal law, and are managed privately by the Election Board. The results of the March 16, 2021 election were certified and became final on April 6, 2021 when the Tribal Council Members were sworn in.