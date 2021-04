DRMC, Joslyn Center partner to host vaccine clinic Friday

The Family Medicine Residency Program at Desert Regional Medical Center, in collaboration with The Joslyn Center, is offering a limited first-dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9, 2021 at The Joslyn Center, in Palm Desert, from 8am-4pm.

This clinic is limited to 500 vaccinations, and everyone must have an appointment.

To register, please click this link: https://covid19pharmacy.as.me/joslyncenter