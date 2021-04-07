Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures in Palm Springs

A gas main was ruptured by a construction crew Wednesday, prompting fire officials to temporarily instruct residents of several nearby homes and businesses to either evacuate or shelter in place.

The rupture was reported about 9 a.m. on La Verne Way, south of East Palm Canyon Drive, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel, who said the evacuate/shelter-in-place order was made out of an abundance of caution.

The leak was stopped at 10:45 a.m., according to a Southern California Gas Co. spokesman who said crews would remain on scene in order to make permanent repairs.

The utility warned nearby residents and businesses that the smell of natural gas would continue while crews work to complete the job.

Sunrise Way was closed at East Palm Canyon Drive until about 11:15 a.m. when the Palm Springs Police Department reported that the road was reopened in the southbound direction. There was no immediate word on when the northbound side would reopen.