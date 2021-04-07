Intermittent full closure on SR 62 Sunday night

Caltrans is alerting the public that Southern California Edison will be replacing poles on State Route 62 (SR 62) north of Indian Canyon Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

The work will take place on Sunday, April 11 from 11:00 p.m. to Monday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m.

During the pole work there will be intermittent full closures of SR 62 during these hours.

Traffic holds for up to ten minutes are expected.

Motorists are advised to add time to their trip and follow all traffic direction from SCE and CHP.