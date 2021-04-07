Modernism Week starts Thursday, event tickets still available

Modernism Week kicks off Thursday with an 11-day event highlighting midcentury modern architecture, design, and culture in Palm Springs.

Many of the events still have tickets available.

These in-person events include tours of the two designer Featured Homes, tours of two newly-constructed architecturally significant private homes in the chic Desert Palisades neighborhood, fashion events, talks, and much more. All Modernism Week programs have been specifically designed to allow for social distancing and safety protocols. Modernism Week will have a special pop-up information desk at Koffi Central located at 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in the historic Kaptur Plaza. At the desk, participants may get additional information about Modernism Week events and purchase tickets. The desk will be open both weekends, April 9-12 and 15-18 from 9 am – 3 pm. Tickets for all Modernism Week events are available at modernismweek.com.

“We are thrilled that the Modernism Week activities we are offering this year have been met with such enthusiasm,” said Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week Executive Director. “While some events such as the tours of Sunnylands and the walking tour of Indian Wells are sold out at this time, many exciting events still have availability. Because we are regulating the number of people who can participate in each program to ensure the safety of our guests and volunteers, Modernism Week participants are reminded that they must purchase tickets in advance on modernismweek.com and not at the door.”

Modernism Week programs that still have availability include:

Tours of two Featured Homes

Tours of both residences will be offered on April 9-12 and April 15-18; each tour is $35

“Sunburst Palms” – Tour H3K’s latest renovation of a 1956 Lawrence Lapham property in the iconic Deepwell neighborhood and enjoy and be inspired by their fun-filled and colorful take on classic midcentury modern design.

“Seventies Sackley” – This architectural home tour in the Indian Canyons neighborhood will allow participants to experience a seamless blend of contemporary furnishings and vintage pieces on display at this stunning 1975 Palm Springs residence designed by noted architect Stan Sackley and offered by Grace Home Furnishings.

Modernism Week sponsors Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, JennAir, and Willis generously contributed to these projects.

“Desert Modernism: Two Perspectives. Two Home Tours – Kappe and Lockyer”

April 8-18, $60

One ticket, two tours. Discover architect Raymond Kappe’s last project as well as architect Sean Lockyer’s newly completed Desert Palisades project. Palm Springs Life has partnered with the Kappe family, and Sean Lockyer, and the builders of Desert Palisades to bring these homes to the public eye.

“A Curated Collection”

April 17 and 18, $10 (general admission) and $15 (early preview)

Retailers and private dealers from all over will showcase their finest vintage apparel, textiles, jewelry and accessories in one upscale venue.

“A Night Out on the Town: A Fashion Show Retrospective Over the Decades”

April 11, $60

In this fun fashion show event, participants will stroll down memory lane as they view iconic fashions from the past in this exciting retrospective that spans decades.

“Viva Las Vegas!”

April 15, $35

This rollicking presentation showcases entertaining vintage movie clips and a thrilling slide show celebrating Las Vegas from the early 1900’s through the 1970’s. This is an outdoor event at Palm Springs Cultural Center and guests are advised to bring their own chairs.

“Mod with a Twist”

April 9, 10, 15, 16, $55

Mod with a Twist is a light-hearted but deep dive into some of the more obscure topics of the midcentury. Chuckle along with these witty presentations while you sip wine and learn something new.

NEW FREE EVENT:

“Shag’s Modernism Week Signing Event”

April 10 and 17, 6-9 pm

Guests are invited to join other midcentury modern enthusiasts and Shag aficionados at these two annual print signing parties featuring the artist Josh Agle (aka Shag). Revel in stimulating conversations and fun vintage outfits and view colorful SHAG artworks and merchandise as Shag personalizes your latest treasure.

In addition to the robust array of in-person events Modernism Week also features exciting new programs in a new Modernism Week Online Experience running from April 15 – May 15 at modernismweek.com. These programs include guided video tours through the two Modernism Week Featured Homes (“Sunburst Palms” and “Seventies Sackley”); an exclusive guided tour through the two “Desert Modernism: Two Perspectives” homes designed by Raymond Kappe and Sean Lockyer; the talk “Poolside Gossip: More Than a Photograph,” about the iconic Slim Aarons photograph; “Levels of Kappe,” a new film about architect Ray Kappe; “Home Movie Day, Palm Springs,” a special look at vintage home movies from the 50s and 60’s and more; and “Pools, Patios and BBQs,” a retro slide show extravaganza with Charles Phoenix. Also available in the Modernism Week Online Experience are special encore presentations of its popular Signature Home Tours; an Architectural Driving Tour of Palm Springs; The Desert Modernists Series with Alan Hess; Charles Phoenix’s “Tour of Palm Springsland,” and much more. Additional information may be found at modernismweek.com starting April 15.