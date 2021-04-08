Inaugural Veterans Fishing Derby happening Saturday in La Quinta

Riverside County Fourth District is hosting its Inaugural Veterans Fishing Derby at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Saturday, April 17.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with awards being handed out at noon.

Veterans and military personnel may enter and fish free of charge while adults and children 12 years and younger will be charged $5 per entry. An additional fee of $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 years and younger will be charged for those wishing to fish at the event.

Those over the age of 16 wishing to fish are required to have a state fishing license beforehand as such licenses are not sold on site.

Face masks, social distancing and prior online registration of each participant are required per COVID guidelines. No tickets will be sold at the door.

To register for the event click here.