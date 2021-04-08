Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Cathedral City, Suspect Arrested

A 53-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday at a Cathedral City home, and a suspect is in custody.

Patrol officers were sent to the 28000 block of Avenida Marquesa about 7:40 a.m. on a report of an assault in progress, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo said a man called 911 to report his father was being stabbed by somebody at the home. Responding officers found the victim, whose name was not provided, fatally wounded at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified only as a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene without incident. Police did not specify what criminal allegations the man was being held on.

Both the victim and suspect are Cathedral City residents, police said.

A motive in the stabbing was not provided.

Any witnesses were urged to call Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.

Anonymous tipsters can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or ww.WeTip.com.