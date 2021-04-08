Superhero Interview: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer on “Thunder Force”

I had such a great time talking to Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer for the new Netflix superhero comedy “Thunder Force.” They star as estranged friends who become superheroes. And they made me laugh out loud!

Here’s the official synopsis of “Thunder Force”:

”Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.”

I spoke with the actresses about their interest in the film, its message of hope for our day-to-day real-life superheroes, and putting on their costumes!

“Thunder Force” flies into Netflix on April 9. To see my complete “Thunder Force” interviews, click here.