United Lift To Host COVID-19 Rental Assistance Application Event

United Lift is hosting a rental assistance application pop-up event Saturday, April 10, to help renters who have fallen behind on rent payments due to COVID-19 related causes.

Renters who have fallen behind can get help seeking grants to pay up to 15 months of back and future payments. The event will be from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm located at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68-526 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, in Cathedral City.

United Lift (a joint effort by Lift to Rise, Inland SoCal United Way, and the County of Riverside) as well as Councilmembers Nancy Ross and Rita Lamb will be onsite to help renters with the application process.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors in February voted to approve $57,267,219 in emergency rental assistance program funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Combined with previous funding rounds from the CARES Act, Community Development Block Grant funds and other sources, United Lift totals more than $90 million.

The program will provide one-time rental assistance support to cover up to 12 months of unpaid rent during the period between March 13, 2020 until the time of application, plus an additional three months of future rent.

Applications for the next round of United Lift rental assistance are available now and will continue until funds are depleted, or until December 31, 2021, whichever happens first.

Eligibility is limited to renters in Riverside County with a current lease agreement who are earning 80 percent or below of the area’s median income and can document a loss of income due to COVID-19 economic impacts that leave them unable to pay their rent. Assistance is provided without regard to immigration status.

Priority will be given to households with incomes less than 50 percent of the area median income as well as households with one or more adults that have not been employed during the 90 days prior to submitting their application. Landlords with tenants with unpaid debt balances are encouraged to notify their tenants about this program.

This is a free event with free parking. No appointment needed. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required.