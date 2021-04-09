Deputy-involved shooting halts I-10 traffic near Whitewater

At least one Riverside County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a suspect Friday in Whitewater.

@RSO tells @NBCPalmSprings that a man was throwing rocks and vandalizing a car driving by with a tire iron near Whitewater Canyon Rd., when deputy arrived he ignored deputy’s commands and got on freeway, deputy shot him, he died on the scene. Deputy was not hurt. pic.twitter.com/5tFNVff8p2 — Kitty Alvarado NBC (@HeyKitty) April 9, 2021

It was unclear if the suspect survived the shooting, which was reported at 8:47 a.m. on Whitewater Canyon Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro. It was also unclear what prompted the shooting.

No deputies were injured, the sergeant said.

The investigation forced the closure of the entire westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Whitewater Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

🚨CRITICAL INCIDENT🚨 CHP is assisting RSO with a critical incident at I-10 at Whitewater. WB traffic is being diverted to WW and back onto I-10. EB #1 lane closed. Use caution in the area.@CHP_Border @HeyKitty @KESQ @BanningPatch @MyDesert @NBCPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/5eA5ye5wAO — CHP – San Gorgonio Pass (@CHP655) April 9, 2021

A reopening time for the closure was not provided.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.

We are investigating a deputy involved shooting at Whitewater Canyon Road/Whitewater Cutoff. All WB lanes closed east of Whitewater Canyon.

Please avoid the area. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/6q7dbPKQ4r — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 9, 2021

The Palm Springs Police Department advised to avoid the area south of I-10 in Palm Springs because streets leading into Palm Springs toward outbound Highway 111 are heavily backed-up.