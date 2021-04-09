Deputy-involved shooting halts I-10 traffic near Whitewater

Taylor Martinez & City News Service

At least one Riverside County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a suspect Friday in Whitewater.

It was unclear if the suspect survived the shooting, which was reported at 8:47 a.m. on Whitewater Canyon Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro. It was also unclear what prompted the shooting.

No deputies were injured, the sergeant said.

The investigation forced the closure of the entire westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Whitewater Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

A reopening time for the closure was not provided.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.

The Palm Springs Police Department advised to avoid the area south of I-10 in Palm Springs because streets leading into Palm Springs toward outbound Highway 111 are heavily backed-up.

