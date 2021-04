Happy 100th Birthday to La Quinta resident Serena!

La Quinta resident, Serena, turned 100 years young Friday and to celebrated her, her family through her a drive-by celebration.

She received dozens of flowers and her front yard was decorated with a fun yard display.

Serena has lived in La Quinta for 14 years and was once secretary treasure of Musician Union 47.

Happy Birthday, Serena. From NBC Palm Springs.