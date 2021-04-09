“Moffie” Interview: LGBTQ Story of Repression, Redemption

Kai Luke Brummer is amazing as a closeted man in 1981 South Africa in Oliver Hermanus’ “Moffie.” This is a queer love story that is at once heartfelt and heartbreaking. Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

“The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and “die swart gevaar” (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high. But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army — something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.”

Check out my interview with Brummer as he talks about his interest in the character, LGBTQ and apartheid, and working with Ryan de Villiers who plays the fellow recruit that Nicholas has developed some spark with. For more of my “Moffie” interviews, click here.

“Moffie” from IFC Films is now out in select theaters and on-demand.