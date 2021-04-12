Police: Riverside Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Then Self

A 37-year-old man fatally shot his live-in girlfriend in front of their three children and then barricaded himself in their mobile home, engaging police in an hours-long standoff before taking his own life, police said Monday.

Christian Herrera died Saturday night after shooting his partner in the 100 block of Sir Bedivere Drive, within the Arthur Estates Mobile Home Park, according to Riverside police Officer Javier Cabrera.

The attack happened about 4 p.m. Saturday, with neighbors reporting shots fired in the residence, he said.

Patrol officers reached the location moments later and found the victim outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Cabrera. She was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her name was withheld pending release by the coroner’s office.

“The three children at the residence were safely evacuated and released to family members,” Cabrera said. “The male suspect … stayed inside the residence and barricaded himself.”

Roughly six hours later, after no response to repeated requests for him to surrender, SWAT members stormed the property and found Herrera dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cabrera.

He said the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation, but no other details were disclosed.