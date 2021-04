Two small quakes strike near Indio Tuesday afternoon

Two small earthquakes shook the Coachella Valley Tuesday.

A 3.4 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:35 p.m. about nine miles northeast of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

About 30 minutes later, a 2.6 magnitude temblor followed about 10 miles northeast of Indio, the USGS said.

There was no reported damage and no injuries from either earthquake.

