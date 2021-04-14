Desert Recreation District resumes indoor activities

Beginning Thursday, programs, classes and camps offered by the Desert Recreation District will restart, officials announced.

The news comes after a year of modified programming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Health protocols such as disinfecting facilities, social distancing, and mask-wearing will still be followed. The DRD’s Summer 2021 Activity & Program Guides will soon be mailed to residents in the district.

DRD’s fitness centers will also be reopening with reservations required before entering the facility. All DRD GET FIT members will soon be receiving further information.

DRD community centers are found in Palm Desert, Thousand Palms, Bermuda Dunes, La Quinta, Indio, Indio Hills, Coachella, Mecca, Thermal and North Shore.

More information can be found here or by calling 760-347-3484.